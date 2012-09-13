* Oil shutdown will delay programme
* Plan had been due to finish in 2017
* Chinese companies to build new campuses
By Alexander Dziadosz and Hereward Holland
JUBA, Sept 13 South Sudan plans to build five
new university campuses with $2.5 billion in oil-backed loans
from China, a minister said on Thursday, to boost education in a
country where just over a quarter of adults can read.
The African nation seceded from Sudan last year under a 2005
peace deal after decades of civil war that left South Sudan one
of the world's least developed countries.
Despite netting billions of dollars in oil revenues between
2005 and 2011, the government has struggled to build up state
institutions and provide basic services.
The country is now planning to move its five public
universities to new, modern campuses with the Chinese loans
backed by oil, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister
Peter Adwok Nyaba said.
The project was due to start this year and was scheduled to
finish in 2017, but has been delayed since South Sudan closed
off its oil output in January in a dispute with Khartoum over
how much it should pay to export crude through pipelines in
Sudanese territory.
The South depended on oil for 98 percent of state revenues.
"Last year we presented a plan to the government to provide
funds to establish five campuses, university campuses, new
campuses, world-class campuses," Nyaba said in an interview in
his Juba offices.
"But then of course other problems came in - the shutdown of
oil - so our plans are kind of put on hold until there is the
money for that."
Chinese companies had already been selected to build the
campuses, he said, but added it was too early to give a new
timeline for the project. "They have made the designs already.
They're just waiting for the implementation."
In addition to Juba University in the capital, South Sudan
has universities in Upper Nile state, Western Bahr al-Ghazal,
Jonglei and Lakes state.
Authorities want to move them out of their current, cramped
lodgings, many of which were designed to house secondary schools
rather than universities, Nyaba said.
"In terms of lecture halls, in terms of laboratories, in
terms of offices for the staff, it's not appropriate, that kind
of structure. The university must have its own campus with a
proper university environment," he said.
He said upgrading the universities to new campuses would
help young South Sudanese learn the skills needed to develop a
country with almost no industry outside oil.
Part of the problem the ministry faces is a legacy of
neglect inherited from Sudan, Nyaba said.
After a 1989 bloodless coup that brought Sudan's President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir to power, the new government expanded the
number of Sudan's universities but did not provide enough
resources to develop them, he said.
"Two decades after that revolution, the system has really
decayed. You have quantity without quality, and this is what we
have just inherited here in South Sudan."
(Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alison Williams)