JUBA, Sept 16 South Sudan will from next month
require that companies and non-government organisations (NGOs)
employ South Sudanese citizens unless they are unable to find
locals with the necessary skills.
A government circular this week outlined the new rules,
causing a stir as the published version said that only South
Sudanese could be hired without mentioning exceptions. The
foreign minister clarified the issue in a statement to Reuters.
"You need to give employment to the citizens except in those
places where there is no capacity," Foreign Minister Barnaba
Marial Benjamin said, speaking by telephone.
Until now, companies or agencies operating in South Sudan
have faced no such limitations on employment, hiring foreigners
as they pleased without notifying the authorities. Now they will
need to justify any decision to hire foreign staff to the Labour
Ministry, the minister said.
The new law brings South Sudan - Africa's newest country
since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011 - into line with
other nations in east Africa and beyond, where to secure a work
permit employers have to show why a foreigner needs to be hired.
Many foreigners work in South Sudan for aid agencies, which
often require specialist medical skills or field experience, or
oil firms, which often employ people with technical or other
industry skills. At least three Kenyan banks or their joint
ventures operate in South Sudan and bankers say it is difficult
to find skilled workers in a nation where illiteracy is high.
The minister said the practice had been allowed to go
unchecked.
"You find in some companies and NGOs it is 100 percent
foreign," he said. "That is why the citizens were complaining
(about) not being employed when we have the capacity."
The circular had stated without qualification: "NGOs,
telecommunications companies, banks, insurance companies, oil
companies, hotels and lodges must terminate the employment of
all foreigners working with them."
It said foreign workers should be notified that they would
have to cease work from Oct. 15.
There are about 11 million people in South Sudan, and a vast
number rely on subsistence farming or herding for their
livelihood.
South Sudan has been mired in conflict between government
forces and rebels since mid-December and aid agencies have been
ramping up activities to try to stave off a famine that experts
say is looming unless fighting stops and humanitarian work can
continue without obstacles.
