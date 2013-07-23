JUBA, July 23 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sacked his entire cabinet and his deputy president on Monday and suspended his top negotiator at talks to defuse tensions with Sudan, state media said.

State television cited a presidential decree saying the ministries would be run for now by their under-secretaries.

It also said Vice President Riek Machar had been sacked, and Machar's spokesman James Gatdet Dak confirmed this.

The decree said Kiir had suspended Pagan Amum, Secretary General of the ruling SPLM and South Sudan's top negotiator at talks with Sudan. (Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)