JUBA, July 27 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
has named former Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin as
the new foreign minister of the African oil producer, the first
appointment in a new cabinet after firing the previous lineup.
On Tuesday, Kiir sacked his entire cabinet, Vice President
Riek Machar and put under investigation his top Sudan
negotiator, Pagan Amum, amid a power struggle in the African
nation.
Benjamin, a close ally of Kiir and veteran of the ruling
Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), told Reuters he had
learned about his appointment from watching state television.
He said he did not know when the rest of the cabinet would
be appointed. Benjamin is known as South Sudan's face to the
world as he was previously also the government's spokesman.
Kiir is facing dissent from inside his party, the general
public and Western donors for failing to deliver on a "peace"
development dividend in the war-torn country which seceded from
Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war.
Machar said on Friday he would challenge Kiir for the SPLM
chairmanship, a contest that analysts fear might threaten the
consensus among rival tribes and former civil war militias that
holds the vast country together.
Stability in South Sudan is key for crude oil producers from
China, India and Malaysia operating in the country and for east
African neighbours Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda which were swamped
with refugees during the civil war.
