By Hereward Holland
| BENTIU, South Sudan
BENTIU, South Sudan Dec 7 A few months
before South Sudan broke away to become the world's newest
nation, James Luong Kiir's pharmacy was pulling in around 5,000
South Sudanese pounds (around $1,500) a month -- a decent living
in Bentiu, capital of the conflict-stricken Unity border state.
But since May, a halt in trade with Sudan has forced Kiir to
start bringing medicines by boat from South Sudan's capital Juba
instead of importing from Khartoum, chopping his earnings in
half.
"For me to go to Juba and bring them by river or air costs a
lot of money. And when I bring (medicine) here people don't have
enough money to buy it," he said, leaning on the pharmacy's
counter, a fan slowly rotating above his head.
Prices have soared in South Sudan's volatile northern border
regions this year, fuelled by East African drought, rebel
fighting and what some analysts describe as a
politically-motivated trade blockade, stinging average South
Sudanese.
The challenges point up the difficulties the former rebels
running the country face as they try to transform the
gun-flooded territory into the stable state Western backers and
regional trade partners anxiously hope for.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July after voting
overwhelmingly for independence in a January referendum, six
years after signing a peace deal that ended decades of civil
war.
The secession went peacefully, but relations have stayed
tense over a raft of unresolved disputes over issues including
oil, debt, pensions and the position of the ill-defined border.
Juba and Khartoum have not agreed how much South Sudan
should pay as a transit fee to export its oil through pipelines
running through Sudan, for example, making it unclear how much
money each government will have and complicating economic
planning.
Roaring inflation has compounded the challenges in both
countries, with the annual rate in October at about 20 percent
in Sudan and 71 percent in South Sudan, officially driven by
rising food and non-alcoholic beverage costs.
Analysts say the spike in South Sudan's prices has been
fuelled mainly by the halt in trade with Sudan and high
inflation in new trading partners Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia,
who face severe food shortages caused by a regional drought.
BLOCKADE AND DROUGHT
The impact of shifting trade routes has been more acute for
states bordering Sudan because of their historically stronger
trade ties with Khartoum.
In Bentiu, a town of donkey-drawn water carts and shiny
non-governmental organisation 4x4s, the cost of a 50-kg
(110-pound) bag of sugar has risen 42 percent to 500 South
Sudanese pounds, and a 100-kg bag of sorghum has tripled to 450
pounds since May, local traders say.
Soap has doubled in price and the cost of a soda has
increased more than two-fold.
"Since the blockade of the road between Khartoum and the
South here, the prices have already gone up," trader John Bentiu
Kadit said at his roadside stall. "Sugar and the rest are now
coming from Juba by the river Nile."
Representatives from both countries have been meeting in
Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to work their way through the
long list of issues that still need agreement, but there have
been few outward signs of progress.
The dispute over oil, vital to both country's economies,
heated up in November when Sudan said it would take a portion of
the South Sudanese government's crude exports until the two
sides agreed on the transit fee issue.
Some analysts say Sudan may be using the threat of
a trade blockade to force South Sudan's hand at the talks, which
officials in Khartoum deny.
"This isn't actually an official blockade. It's just a lever
of influence that Khartoum is using to put pressure on South
Sudan in its ongoing negotiations," said Chris Phillips, a
researcher at the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Sudan's foreign ministry spokesman El-Obeid
Morawah said Khartoum had not taken any action to stop trade
between the two countries.
"There is no decision to block the trade. Maybe
there are some difficulties due to security issues or something
like this," he said. He also accused South Sudan of failing to
cooperate on setting up checkpoints and resolving other border
issues.
LANDMINES
Traders in Unity state have been making up for the lost
trade by switching supply routes, state governor Taban Deng
said.
"This closure of the border was a wake-up call," he said.
"We have managed to fill the gap by bringing in supplies and
encouraging traders to bring in commodities from East Africa."
But prices could still spiral further upwards.
The United Nations says all roads leading into Bentiu are
at high risk of landmines and advise against all travel in and
out of town, which has effectively cut off the settlement.
Dozens of people have died in recent months after their
vehicles hit Chinese-made anti-tank mines laid by the South
Sudan Liberation Army, a constellation of militias who say they
are battling a corrupt government in Juba.
Juba accuses Khartoum of funding, arming, providing a rear
base and facilitating weapons transfers to the rebels, rendering
the SSLA a proxy militia -- charges Sudan's government denies.
"The plans of the militia and those who support them are to
paralyse life here and close the road," Deng said.
Analysts say there is little risk the dispute could become
an all-out war because of the interest of both nations in the
continued flow of crude. It's also unlikely that Sudan's army
would launch a bid to snatch an oil field.
"Sudan will be reluctant to simply invade - it would isolate
them from their oil partners, and even implicate the companies
involved in internationally sanctioned crimes like pillage
should they continue to operate (the oil wells)," said Dana
Wilkins, Sudan researcher from campaign group Global Witness.
For now, traders, travelers and donkey-drawn carts seem
determined to continue to bump along Unity state's rust-coloured
dirt roads, eking out a living despite the risks.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)