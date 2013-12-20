* Former vice-president is accused of attempting coup
* On the run, he says President Salva Kiir "must go"
* Ex-rebel Machar seen as ambitious, but contested figure
* A Nuer leader, he has kept a famous tribal prophet's stick
Dec 20 On a trip to New York last year, South
Sudan's then Vice-President Riek Machar dismissed fears of a
military coup in his newborn country, saying such a move would
be "unwise".
"We don't want to start a new state with a rebellion,"
Machar said. A year later, this former bush rebel turned
politician is being accused by his former boss President Salva
Kiir of attempting just such a power grab in the world's newest
state, which split from Sudan two years ago.
This week's fighting in South Sudan, which started in the
presidential guard and then spread to other army units and
civilians, has quickly followed ethnic fault lines - Kiir is
from the dominant Dinka tribe, while Machar is a Nuer.
He was sacked as vice-president by Kiir in July in a cabinet
purge aimed at political rivals, reviving the often violent
factionalism that has plagued southern Sudanese politics, even
during the long North-South civil war.
These political and ethnic splits threaten the future of
this fragile oil-producer straddling the great Sudd marshes of
the Nile, still new to the ways of democracy and struggling to
forge a unified identity out of a patchwork of over 60 often
feuding tribes after Africa's longest civil war.
Arguably South Sudan's best-known living politician,
British-educated Machar has been an eternal pretender for power
in the south in a checkered political career that began two
decades ago and even saw him allied for a time with his new
nation's old enemy, Muslim-ruled Sudan.
"All politicians are ambitious, and I think he is genuine in
his conviction that he can do a better job than Salva Kiir,"
said Douglas Johnson, a South Sudan expert who knows Machar and
has written about the Nuer and their culture.
Ten days before the outbreak of the fighting, which has sent
diplomatic envoys scrambling to prevent South Sudan from
collapsing into chaos, Machar and others purged by Kiir from the
Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) government in July
accused the president of "dictatorial tendencies".
"The SPLM Chairman has completely immobilized the party,
abandoned collective leadership and jettisoned all democratic
pretensions to decision making," they said in a statement,
adding Kiir was leading party and nation towards "the abyss".
Although Machar has denied leading a coup bid, he has made
no bones about wanting to see Kiir removed as president.
"He must go, because he can no longer maintain the unity of
the people, especially when he kills people like flies and tries
to touch off conflicts on an ethnic basis," Machar, in hiding
after fleeing Juba, told French broadcaster RFI on Thursday.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said government troops
on Monday had killed his bodyguards and some of his relatives in
a pre-dawn assault on his Juba residence.
Kiir and his ministers insist there was an attempted
military coup by Machar, but not everyone believes this.
"I don't think this was a planned uprising," Johnson told
Reuters. "It's as likely that Salva Kiir is using the excuse of
putting down a coup to suppress political dissent," he added.
"ETHNIC DIMENSION IN PLAY"
Officials say Machar has now been joined by various Nuer
allies, including at least one notorious militia leader, former
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) General Peter Gadet, whose
troops have taken over the ethnic flashpoint town of Bor in
Jonglei state, where Nuer fighters massacred Dinkas in 1991.
"The ethnic dimension is in play and it will be very
difficult to roll that back," said one Western diplomat who has
long covered South Sudan and knows Machar.
United Nations and African envoys are trying to start up a
peace process that will halt the faction fighting, which has
already killed at least 500 people, displaced several thousands
and spread to vital oil fields. Kiir has said he is ready to sit
down to negotiate a settlement with his opponents.
"What is behind it is a power struggle between various
groups and personal ambitious by main politicians that we all
know," said the diplomat, who asked not to be named.
"There are no good guys in this."
Despite Machar's characterisation of Kiir as an autocrat
promoting an ethnically-biased "Dinkocracy" in South Sudan's
government and military, there are many who doubt whether he
himself offers a credible alternative as a national leader.
On the contrary, Machar is widely seen as a divisive figure
within the SPLA/SPLM rebel group that now rules South Sudan.
Blamed for the 1991 Bor massacre, he is viewed by many
former comrades as a traitor for the 1997 Khartoum peace accord
he signed with the Sudanese government, which then rewarded him
with the positions of vice-president of Sudan and chairman of
the coordinating council that technically ruled the south.
He rejoined the rebel SPLA in 2002, and then after the 2005
peace accord that ended the civil war and established southern
autonomy, he became vice-president of the South, maintaining
this role after formal independence in 2011, until his sacking.
"He has a very volatile history. I don't think most people
in South Sudan could see him as a national leader," said Jok
Madut Jok, chairman of South Sudan's Sudd Institute think tank
and a former government official.
"He is very ambitious to take the top office in the land,
and nothing else matters," he told Reuters.
Johnson said that since the death in a helicopter crash soon
after the 2005 peace accord of charismatic SPLA leader John
Garang, the movement had struggled to find leaders of national
stature to steer the emerging country to stability.
PROPHET'S STICK
Machar, 61, was educated at Scotland's Strathclyde
University and also has a PhD in strategic planning and industry
from Bradford University. He had a reputation in the diplomatic
and aid community as one of the more open and approachable
members of independent South Sudan's government.
This contrasts with Kiir, a blunter former guerrilla
commander who spent much of his life in the bush and as
president likes to wear wide-brimmed cowboy hats.
In 1991, Machar married a British aid worker, Emma McCune,
and their life together in the war-torn south Sudanese bush
became the subject of newspaper articles and even a book.
McCune died aged 28 in a car crash in Nairobi in 1993.
In an apparent attempt to bolster his stature as a leader of
the Nuer, South Sudan's second largest tribe after the Dinka,
Machar has kept in his possession a ceremonial stick once
carried by a famous Nuer prophet, Ngundeng Bong.
The "dang" stick, made from the root of a tamarind tree and
decorated with copper wire, was looted by British colonial
troops early in the last century before being bought and
returned to South Sudan in 2009 by British academic Johnson.
"Somehow Riek has managed to hold onto it," said Johnson,
although he said this right was contested by some Nuers.
"Intrinsically, it should be something that belongs in a
national museum," said the Sudd Institute's Jok. "He kept it for
political reasons, and for his own superstitious reasons"
Jok said he did not know whether Machar had managed to take
the stick with him when he fled his looted compound in Juba.
"He is a man on the run," he said.
