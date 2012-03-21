JUBA, March 21 South Sudan is about to sign
contracts for postal services with Kenya Airlines and
Ethiopian Airlines to use their international network
to deliver mail, so ending reliance on former civil war foe
Sudan, a government official said.
South Sudan became independent in July under a 2005 peace
agreement with Khartoum that ended decades of civil war, but the
new nation has been struggling to build up state institutions.
The government will sign contracts soon with airlines in
Kenya and Ethiopia, said Juma Stephen, undersecretary at the
ministry of telecommunications and postal services.
"There are already templates for the contracts," Stephen
told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in
Juba, adding the signing could happen within a month.
South Sudan still relies on foreign postal services from
Sudan as it did in the pre-independence era, with mail and
packages often arriving days late, if not weeks.
The new nation borders six countries but has just 100 km (70
miles) of paved roads, making imports and transport a big
challenge.
Stephen also said the government was setting up a postal
centre in Malakal with the help of the United Nations to link
the north of the African nation with the capital Juba.
