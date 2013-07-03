By Andrew Green
| JUBA, July 3
JUBA, July 3 South Sudan suspended a Catholic
radio station after it investigated the suspicious death of a
prisoner, reporters and human rights activists said on
Wednesday, the latest crackdown on media in the young republic.
Journalists in South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in
2011, often complain of harassment and arbitrary detention by
the security forces, a loose conglomeration of former militias
from decades of civil war with Khartoum.
The government of the central Lakes state ordered the Good
News Radio station on Friday to stop broadcasting for three days
for "criticising the government", said Fernando Colombo, the
administrator of the Catholic diocese that owns the station.
He did not elaborate but reporters and human rights
activists said the station had annoyed the government by
questioning the official line on the death of a civilian in
jail, among other critical reports.
"The Lakes state government is intimidating the media,
harassing media personnel and trying to malign those who are
speaking against the abuses of human rights," said Biel Boutrous
Biel, head of the South Sudan Human Rights Society for Advocacy.
The regional government, which is headed by an interim
military governor, could not be reached. Last month, New
York-based Human Rights Watch accused the army of having
detained 130 civilians without charge in Lakes state since
February.
Good News Radio went back on air on Monday evening but was
playing only music. Former acting director Peter Mapuor Makur
said reporters were afraid to return to work.
South Sudan, a staunch U.S. ally, is a country without media
law where the government is made up mostly of former guerilla
commanders who dislike scrutiny.
This year, South Sudan slipped 13 places to 124 out of 179
countries on a press freedom index compiled by the media
watchdog Reporters Without Borders.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)