(Updates with details, context)
JUBA May 26 The South Sudanese government on
Friday freed a local journalist working for a United Nations
radio station who spent two and a half years in jail without
ever being brought to trial, U.N. officials said.
George Livio, who worked for Radio Miraya, was arrested in
the northwestern town of Wau in August 2014, nine months after a
civil war erupted in the country.
"He is okay. No problem," his sister Clara Livio told
Reuters by phone.
It was not clear why Livio had been released. Government
officials did not return calls seeking comment.
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomed his
release and pressed for the release of two other staff members
also in detention since 2014.
Livio was held with other political prisoners in Juba at a
National Security Prison compound known as "Blue House," where
rights groups and released inmates say torture took place.
Around 30 political prisoners remain in Blue House,
according to Amnesty International.
(editing by Mark Heinrich and Richard Lough)