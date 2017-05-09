JUBA May 9 The president of oil-rich South Sudan has replaced army chief Paul Malong, state media said on Tuesday, after a slew of resignations by senior generals alleging ethnic bias and war crimes.

President Salva Kiir has appointed General James Ajong as the new army chief, the South Sudan Broacasting Corporation reported. It did not say why Kiir had replaced Malong. (Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)