Devon Energy posts Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
KHARTOUM Jan 23 South Sudan began shutting down its oil fields on Sunday and expects the process will be completed within two weeks, a government spokesman said on Monday.
"The shutdown has started with some (fields) already," Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters by phone, adding that the shutdown had been started in the Thar Jath field in Unity state. "It is continuing today." (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Jason Neely)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Nearly 200,000 Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked around the clock to fix the United States' tallest dam before more rain arrives.