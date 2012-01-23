KHARTOUM Jan 23 South Sudan began shutting down its oil fields on Sunday and expects the process will be completed within two weeks, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"The shutdown has started with some (fields) already," Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters by phone, adding that the shutdown had been started in the Thar Jath field in Unity state. "It is continuing today." (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Jason Neely)