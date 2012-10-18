JUBA Oct 18 South Sudan expects its oil exports
to come back to the market in three months after the government
ordered oil companies to resume production on Thursday, its oil
minister said.
Last month, it reached a deal with Sudan to resume exports
through northern pipelines after shutting down its output of
350,000 barrels a day in January in a row over fees.
"The foreign oil companies ... are hereby ordered and
instructed forthwith to recommence and re-establish the
production of crude oil and all petroleum operations within the
producing blocks 1,2,4,3,7 and 5a," Stephen Dhieu Dau told
reporters.
The biggest foreign operator, Dar Petroleum, which is run by
Chinese state firms Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp and
Malaysia's Petronas, said last month it expects an initial
output of 180,000 bpd within three months.
Dar, formerly known as Petrodar, runs oil blocks 3 and 7 in
Upper Nile state which used to pump between 230,000 bpd and
250,000 bpd until the shutdown. Its sister firm also operates an
export pipeline through Sudan.
The two export pipelines through Sudan were filled with
water to avoid gelling and some fields in western Unity state
were damaged during weeks of fighting in April between the
rivals. A processing plant for the Unity fields located on the
Sudan side of the disputed border also got hit.
Last month, an official said South Sudan will only pump oil
at about 70 percent of its former capacity as it would take up
to six months for oil to flow into the pipeline from Upper Nile
state and nine to 12 months in the pipeline from Unity state.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Ulf Laessing,
editing by William Hardy)