JUBA, Sept 20 South Sudan has increased crude
oil output to 240,000 barrels per day (bpd), its petroleum
ministry said on Friday, reaching the highest level since it
resumed oil exports through Sudan following a thaw in their
relations.
Landlocked South Sudan agreed with Sudan in March to restart
crude exports through the north, its only access to markets.
Sudan threatened in June to close two export pipelines as it
accused South Sudan of supporting for rebels in its territory
but they defused the row this month at a summit of both
presidents.
South Sudan's petroleum ministry said that of the total
240,000 bpd, 170,000 bpd came from fields in Upper Nile state
producing the heavy sour Dar Blend, its main crude product.
The rest comes from oilfields in Unity, where output is
mixed to produce the light sweet Nile Blend, ministry spokesman
Nicodemus Ajak Bior said.
"We are working towards increasing our daily production as
long as the atmosphere between the two countries remains
conducive, as it is now, for the benefit of both countries," he
said.
South Sudan used to pump 300,000 bpd until it closed all
wells in January 2012 in a row over pipeline fees with Khartoum.
It hopes for production of 250,000 bpd by the end of the year,
the ministry said this month.
Both sides agreed in March to defuse the row and resume oil
flows but opening hundreds of wells proved a challenge after the
shutdown. Some oilfields were also damaged during weeks of
border skirmishes between the two countries in April 2012.
