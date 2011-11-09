* Production down from about 115,000-120,000 bpd in July
* Unity State produces about a third of South Sudan's oil
* South Sudan became independent in July after referendum
* Oil official says rebels are not threatening production
By Hereward Holland
BENTIU, South Sudan, Nov 9 Oil production in
South Sudan's Unity State has fallen about a quarter since July
partly because the withdrawal of Sudanese workers and technology
made some wells temporarily inaccessible, an oil official said.
Unity State oil minister William Garjang Gieng said 15 of
138 wells are out of action in Unity and Mid oil fields, causing
the state's output to drop to around 80,000-95,000 barrels per
day (bpd), down from around 115,000-120,000 bpd.
South Sudan produces about 75 percent of the formerly united
Sudan's roughly 500,000 bpd, although these numbers can vary
with conflict, weather and other factors. Sudan's total
production was around 450,000 bpd in June, the oil minister at
the time said.
Some of the wells could not be accessed during the rainy
season because Sudanese staff, materials and road-building
equipment pulled out before independence, he said. He expects
production to bounce back to normal early next year.
"There are some wells that have problems and they need to be
reworked by the service rigs, but they don't have access to the
roads because that is a swamp area," Garjang told reporters in
Bentiu, the state capital, late on Tuesday.
"The other problem that is facing people is the (amount) of
manpower that is working in the area."
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July following a January
referendum, the culmination of a peace deal signed in 2005 that
ended decades of civil war. They have yet to agree on issues
including how to manage the formerly integrated oil industry.
At independence Khartoum pulled out 1,300 Sudanese oil
workers, leaving just 300 foreign workers and 38 Southern
Sudanese to run the Unity State oil fields, Garjang said.
Some of the skeleton staff left working in the oil fields
are volunteers who have not been paid for five months, he said.
Unity oil field, the largest of three in the state, is run
by Greater Nile Petroleum Company, a consortium of national oil
companies from China, Malaysia, India and South Sudan.
ACCUSATIONS
Sudan and South Sudan accuse each other of supporting
rebellions in their shared border territories, including Unity
state.
"Khartoum wants to cause any problem that will stop this
field from working and that will have a negative impact on the
economy in South Sudan," Garjang said.
South Sudan has accused Khartoum of training the insurgent
South Sudan Liberation Army (SSLA) and equipping them with
landmines and guns, a charge Khartoum denies.
The South accuses the SSLA of laying anti-personnel and
anti-tank landmines across Unity State and attacking Mayom town
in late October. But Garjang said the rebels did not threaten
oil production.
"Those who are in the field are operating because they (the
SSLA) are not targeting the oil field, only the government
vehicles. (The SSLA) don't want to stop the operation in the
field."
Garjang said he wants to install South Sudanese government
employees in Heglig, an oil town across the border in Sudan
where oil from Unity's three fields is pumped.
"We need to have people who are working there from the
government of Southern Sudan to know exactly the quantity of the
oil being pumped to final terminal because sometimes we may be
cheated."
(Editing by Alexander Dziadosz)