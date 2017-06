CAPE TOWN, June 5 South Sudan expects to drill 30 new wells this year and almost double the current oil output to 200,000 barrels a day, the petroleum minister said Monday.

The East African country and world's newest nation will also resume stalled negotiations with Tullow Oil and Total over Block B1 and B2 after stopping direct talks in April due to "irreconcilable differences". (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)