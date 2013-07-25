* African Union urges calm
* Vice President, negotiator in dispute with Khartoum
suspended
* South Sudan faces biggest shake-up since independence in
2011
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 25 The African Union urged
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Thursday to quickly form a
new government and respect the country's diversity in doing so
after Kiir sacked his cabinet amid talk of a succession
struggle.
Analysts say Kiir was trying to stem dissent and divisions
inside his ruling Sudan People's Liberation Movement(SPLM) party
over endemic corruption and an economic crisis, largely the
result of disputes with Sudan that have prevented South Sudan
exporting crude oil.
Vice President Riek Machar and Pagan Amum, SPLM Secretary
General and South Sudan's top negotiator at talks with Sudan
over the export of oil through Sudan, were among those suspended
under a presidential decree announced on Tuesday.
But the biggest shake-up since South Sudan won independence
two years ago comes at a particularly bad time as the country
grapples with the dispute over oil flows with its northern
neighbour, and with escalating rebel and tribal violence.
The African Union (AU) called on Juba to take measures to
maintain calm and prevent violence.
"They ... call on the leaders of South Sudan to expedite the
formation of a new cabinet," the Addis Ababa-based body said in
a joint statement, alongside regional bloc IGAD, the United
States, Britain, Norway and Switzerland.
"We encourage South Sudan to do so in a manner that reflects
the diversity of the South Sudanese people, and in conformity
with its transitional constitution and the democratic ideals the
new country has espoused."
Machar, an ethnic Nuer, had recently hinted that he might
challenge Kiir - a member of the dominant Dinka ethnic group -
for the SPLM leadership before national elections in 2015. Kiir
had already stripped Machar of some his duties in April in what
seemed to be a move to curb his profile.
The men were on opposing sides of a split within the SPLM
during much of the 1983-2005 civil war with Khartoum.
Amum - an ethnic Shilluk - had recently criticised Kiir for
suspending two ministers in a fraud probe, according to local
media. The presidential decree, announced on Tuesday, said a
party committee would investigate him.
