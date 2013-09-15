By Ulf Laessing and Andrew Green
| JUBA, Sept 15
JUBA, Sept 15 Telsach Gad, a teacher in South
Sudan, had high hopes for a better life when his country became
independent in 2011 after decades of civil war with Khartoum.
Two years later, he has lost all illusions.
"The government hasn't done anything to develop the
country," the unemployed Arabic instructor said, sitting with
other jobless young men in a makeshift roadside cafe in the
capital Juba. "We don't have jobs, schools, hospitals."
Western donors and the U.N. have poured billions of dollars
into South Sudan, which won independence after decades of war
with northern rulers in Khartoum, becoming the world's newest
country and a large African oil producer in its own right.
Nobody ever thought it would be easy to transform one of the
world's least developed countries into a functional, prosperous
state, but the performance of the former bush fighters as rulers
has fallen short of even the most modest expectations.
President Salva Kiir is facing growing dissent from the
streets and from inside his ruling party. Critics say the
newborn nation is facing the same ills that always plagued the
old Sudan - corruption, a lack of public services and
repression of government opponents and the media.
Two weeks ago, small protests broke out in Juba against the
deteriorating security situation. While nobody regrets
secession, half the population feels South Sudan is heading in
the wrong direction with poverty and crime rising, according to
a poll by the International Republican Institute.
"People are upset. Everyone is upset," said Deng Athuai,
head of the South Sudan Civil Society Alliance, which promotes
the rule of law. "Nothing is going right."
The absence of a real opposition party means widespread
grievances find no outlet through the political system, but the
calmness in Juba's dusty streets is deceptive. Many are afraid
of the powerful security services and people are reluctant to
discuss corruption in detail.
"PEOPLE ARE AFRAID"
Instead of protesting, many flock to the churches to vent
their anger. "People call all the time to set up counselling
sessions," said Caesar Ojja, pastor at the Pentecostal Church.
Ojja said he heard more and more people talking about
suicide due to unemployment and poverty. "People have problems
and they don't know how to solve it," he said. "People are
afraid to take to the street."
Responding to popular frustration, Kiir in July fired his
cabinet, many of whose members had been accused of corruption
and incompetence. He also removed Vice President Riek Machar and
SPLM Secretary General Pagan Amum, his main political rivals.
Kiir consolidated power with the sackings but the ruling
Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) will likely split as
Machar and Amum have higher ambitions, said Nhial Bol, editor of
the independent Citizen newspaper. Machar wants to challenge
Kiir for president, while Amum has filed a lawsuit against being
investigated on Kiir's orders for "disloyalty".
Bol said things could turn violent if the government failed
to hold elections in 2015 as planned. An understaffed election
body is struggling to organise a census and register political
parties.
With only weak institutions in place, the country might
break up along ethnic lines, as in the civil war when Kiir and
Machar were opponents, according to a study by the Sudd
Institute, a local think thank.
"If the cracks take ethnic lines and violence ensues as a
result, the state may become dysfunctional, giving way to a
large-scale ethnic violence," the report said.
Signs of disintegration can be already seen in the central
Jonglei state, where army abuses have fuelled a rebellion by a
leader of the small Murle tribe. Soldiers have looted aid
agencies and fighting has cut off tens of thousands of people
from aid, according to the U.N.
Stability in South Sudan is vital for Asian buyers of its
crude oil and for neighbouring East African nations such as
Kenya and Uganda, which became swamped with refugees during the
civil war.
STATE COLLAPSE?
The government has earned more than $10 billion from oil
sales since the 2005 peace deal with Khartoum but no power
utility has been built with state money.
About $5 billion was stolen, and Kiir had to write to 75
former and current officials last year, asking them to return
the money. Diplomats said no significant amounts were repaid.
While it was always clear it would take time to build
hospitals, diplomats say time was wasted in passing basic
legislation. Until recently there were no functioning
immigration laws, which allowed the influx of thousands of
unskilled workers from Kenya and Uganda competing with an army
of unemployed locals.
Officials are working in new buildings with regular power
supply but some ministries are not efficient, diplomats say. The
electricity ministry - also known jokingly as the "ministry of
darkness" - for example has only three trained staff - the
minister, his undersecretary and a director general. The rest
await training and guidance on what to do.
The oil ministry only functions thanks to assistance from
Norway, which is also helping to pay for the construction of the
first power plant. Oslo also built the ministry complex.
Western donors and Asian oil firms have helped avoid state
collapse by giving grants during a 16-month oil shutdown with
Sudan caused by a row over pipeline fees and border territory.
Now oil is flowing again but the output is down 50 percent
as it takes time to restart wells, leaving little room for
development.
"As long as peace with Sudan holds the government can manage
to pay the army," said a Western diplomat. "But if there is a
new conflict they would struggle and need new grants."
Half of the budget goes to the army but cutting military
spending is impossible due to the tense situation in Jonglei.
Under pressure from donors, Kiir has slashed ten ministries
and vowed to fire his cabinet again if ministers don't perform.
"After three months if you don't have a work plan, you have
nothing to deliver, I will not keep you," Kiir told his new
lineup last month.
While the SPLM can do little about the lower oil production
it makes the situation worse by ignoring the talent of South
Sudanese who grew up abroad. They have much-needed skills but
struggle to land jobs in ministries because veterans from the
civil war see them as traitors.
"I don't feel like I fit in the system, coming with all the
degrees. They don't see us as fit," said 27-year-old Mer Ayang,
who graduated in South Africa and now works in a bookshop.
"I feel like there is a cold war between the two generations
in terms of running the country," she said.
(Additional reporting by Andreea Campeanu; Editing by Giles
Elgood)