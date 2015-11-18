* 2.2 mln people displaced since civil war started in Dec
2013
* South Sudan oil output has shrunk due to fighting
JUBA Nov 18 South Sudan President Salva Kiir
said on Wednesday his country will struggle to resettle
thousands of refugees and those displaced internally during
nearly two years of war, saying low world oil prices which had
depleted government coffers.
South Sudan has been mired in conflict since December 2013,
when clashes broke out in the capital Juba between troops loyal
to Kiir and soldiers backing Riek Machar, the former vice
president.
Facing heavy international pressure and the threat of
sanctions, Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in August, but
the civil war, fought mostly in oil-producing areas, has
displaced more than 2.2 million people, including about 600,000
who sought refuge in neighbouring countries.
Production, which stood at 245,000 barrels per day before
violence erupted, is down by roughly a third.
Kiir said a slide in oil prices on international markets has
eaten into government reserves and he called on donors to help
South Sudan with its humanitarian needs.
"I have signed the peace agreement, but the implementation
of this peace comes with challenges and high cost," Kiir said in
speech in Juba. "We have the challenges of repatriation and
rehabilitation of internally displaced persons and returnees."
"We need support from our development partners and friends
in order to achieve a smooth implementation of the peace
agreement", Kiir added.
Kiir on Wednesday once again accused Machar's troops of
violating the ceasefire. "As I speak, the rebels are still
planning for more attacks on Malakal, Tharjath, Bentiu, Rubkuna,
Guit, Leer and Pan Akuach," he said.
A day earlier the rebels said Kiir's forces had attacked a
military base in Unity State, an oil producing region.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Richard
Balmforth)