JUBA, April 26 An estimated 3,000 South Sudanese
rebels have surrendered and accepted an amnesty, a government
official said on Friday, ending a long-standing insurgency in
the oil-producing north of the country.
South Sudan's government has been struggling to contain
several insurgencies it claims are supported by its old civil
war foe Khartoum since it gained independence from Sudan in July
2011. Sudan denies the claims.
Relations between the Sudans have thawed in recent months,
paving the way in April for the resumption of the South's oil
being piped through Sudan after a 15-month shutdown.
On Friday, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir issued an
amnesty for six rebel commanders including Bapiny Monytuil, the
leader of the South Sudan Liberation Army (SSLA), and their
troops.
"The (SSLA) militia that have been in the north have
surrendered. All of them have come," Unity State government
spokesman Joseph Arop Malual told Reuters. Unity contains
several oilfields.
Led by a senior commander, Matthew Puljang, a large group of
SSLA crossed the border with around 100 trucks from Sudan, where
they are believed to have a training base, Malual said.
The SSLA, formed in the late 1990s, is one of largest rebel
groups in the region. It switched sides several times during the
civil war between north and south Sudan that killed some 2
million people in fighting over oil, religion, ideology and
identity. The war, which began in 1983, ended with a 2005 peace
deal that paved the way for the southern secession.
"(The surrender) is positive because they are our brothers.
We no longer have to fear attacks from the north," Malual said.
There was no immediate comment from Sudan or the SSLA, which
has accused the South Sudan government of corruption in the
past.
Security analysts say hundreds of people were killed in
clashes between the predominantly ethnic Nuer SSLA and
government forces in November 2011 and March 2012 in Unity
State, although the group has not been active recently.
Earlier this month Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
made his first visit to South Sudan since its secession in a bid
to help normalise relations and restart cross-border trade.
"(This) is a significant development toward improved
relations between Sudan and South Sudan. It shows that concrete
deals were signed during Bashir's recent visit to Juba," said
Jonah Leff, a regional analyst for the Geneva-based Small Arms
Survey, referring to the surrender.
