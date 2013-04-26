* South Sudan rebels return home from alleged bases in Sudan
By Hereward Holland
JUBA, April 26 Several thousand South Sudanese
rebels have surrendered to the government and returned home from
alleged rear bases in neighbouring Sudan, government and
rebel officials in the south said on Friday.
South Sudan has been struggling to contain insurgencies it
claims have been supported by Sudan since it gained independence
from its northern neighbour in 2011 under a peace deal that
ended one of Africa's longest civil wars. Sudan denies the
allegations.
The north declined to comment on the rebels' surrender,
which follows the two countries agreeing to resume southern oil
exports through the north and pledging not to support
insurgencies on the other's territory.
The South Sudan Liberation Army (SSLA), one of the largest
rebel groups in the new country, and two other militia groups
said they had accepted an amnesty offer from President Salva
Kiir.
South Sudan's army said some 3,000 rebels crossed the border
from Sudan where they were believed to have training bases,
along with 100 vehicles, including 37 trucks mounted with
machine guns and anti-aircraft guns.
"Our forces have joined the peace process with the South
Sudan army," SSLA spokesman Gordon Buay said.
Sudan's army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid declined to
comment, saying only that international peacekeepers monitoring
the border could confirm any crossing.
Incidents in the remote border area are hard to verify.
Security analysts say hundreds of people were killed in
clashes between the SSLA and Southern government forces in
November 2011 and March 2012 in Unity State, although the group
has not been active recently.
BETTER TIES
Tension has plagued ties between the two countries since
their messy divorce following a peace deal in 2005 that ended
more than 20 years of civil war, with deadly border clashes
breaking out a year ago.
While Khartoum has accused Juba of backing rebels in two
northern border states and its western region of Darfur, South
Sudan has long said Sudan was backing militias on its territory.
South Sudan's army spokesman Philip Aguer said the rebel
surrender might be linked to this month's visit of Sudan's
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to Juba during which he pledged
to normalise relations.
"If Sudan was still hostile, it would have attacked them
because they were moving with a lot of equipment," Aguer said.
Aguer said this was the largest surrender since 2006, when
rebels led by Paulino Matip capitulated.
"(This) is a significant development toward improved
relations between Sudan and South Sudan. It shows that concrete
deals were signed during Bashir's recent visit to Juba," said
Jonah Leff, a regional analyst for the Small Arms Survey.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing in Khartoum; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)