JUBA, July 11 South Sudan's president ordered a
ceasefire by his SPLA army on Monday and said he remained ready
to work with his rival Vice President Riek Machar, after heavy
fighting in the capital that has threatened to plunge the nation
back into civil war.
"The situation is actually calm as from now. All of the
commanders of the SPLA were ordered by the president ... on this
declaration of ceasefire," presidential spokesman Ateny Wek
Ateny told Reuters by telephone, adding that any member of
Machar's SPLA-IO force who surrendered must be protected.
