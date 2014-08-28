* Conflict rumbled on for more than eight months
* Acute malnutrition already afflicting some areas
* Rains provide some sustenance, hinder transport
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Aug 28 Security concerns are preventing
the United Nations gathering data from some areas of South Sudan
to determine the full scope of a food crisis that could lead to
full-blown famine by the end of the year, a World Food Programme
(WFP) official said.
A civil conflict that has rumbled on for more than eight
months has already caused acute malnutrition in some regions and
some of the formal criteria used to declare a famine zone have
been reached, WFP Country Director Joyce Luma told Reuters.
"The worst affected areas are the conflict areas. People
have been displaced. They haven't been able to plant to the
extent they would have been," she said in an interview, adding
the approaching harvest time could also be hindered by fighting.
For now, she said the rainy season was adding to the
challenge of reaching conflict areas because aid convoys had to
contend with both security worries and often impassable tracks
in a nation the size of France with almost no tarmac roads.
Even air drops, which cost about seven or eight times the
amount needed for river barge or truck deliveries, were hindered
by rainy weather conditions in the country of 11 million people
that became independent in 2011 from Sudan.
The WFP has been gathering data to determine the worst
affected areas and needs, but was not able to reach all regions.
Out of 47 intended sites in the three conflict-affected states,
the WFP had only reached 41, Luma said.
The worst of the fighting, which has pitted soldiers backing
President Salva Kiir against the rebel forces of Riek Machar,
has been in the oil-producing states of Unity and Upper Nile, as
well as Jonglei state, home to the flashpoint town of Bor.
She said the most difficult regions to reach were often
rebel-held territory, partly because getting security clearance
for staff or workers to go there was more difficult.
At least 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict with
more than 1 million people driven from their homes, preventing
them from tending their small, subsistence farms, which dominate
agriculture in one of the world's poorest nations.
Some places were already moving closer to being declared as
suffering famine, which is formally defined when acute
malnutrition exceeds 30 percent of the population and the deaths
exceed two people per 10,000 each day, among other criteria.
She said that many households could run out of food
supplies by the dry season, around December and January. For
now, the rains meant people could scrape together extra food
from greenery and fish because of plentiful water supplies.
Her comments echoed remarks to reporters on Thursday by Toby
Lanzer, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan.
"If there was going to be a famine, it was most likely to
strike at the very end of this year or more likely at the outset
of 2015," he said.
Less than 50 percent of the funds needed to meet food needs
were covered, he said, without providing figures.
