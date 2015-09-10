By Denis Dumo
NAIROBI, Sept 10 South Sudan's parliament
unanimously voted on Thursday to adopt a peace deal agreed last
month by President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, amid
mounting pressure for both sides to lay down their arms.
The world's newest country has been ravaged by war since
December 2013, when soldiers loyal to Kiir clashed in the
capital Juba with troops loyal to his former deputy, Machar.
Kiir signed the deal on Aug. 27 but complained about the
details and said he had faced intimidation from other nations
prior to signing. Sporadic fighting has continued since then,
with both sides blaming each other for ceasefire violations.
The clashes have prompted the United Nations Security
Council to warn both sides that it could impose sanctions if the
August deal collapses.
"There was no fighting today but the rebels are mobilizing
to attack Malakal anytime soon," said Philip Aguer, South
Sudan's military spokesman, referring to the capital of the
oil-rich Upper Nile State. Rebels said government troops had
attacked their positions in the same state on Monday.
Manasseh Magok Rundial, speaker of the parliament, said it
had backed the agreement in an extraordinary sitting.
"This is your resolution and decision," he told lawmakers.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)