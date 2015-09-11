JUBA, Sept 11 South Sudan's rebels have ratified
a peace deal signed by President Salva Kiir and their leader
Riek Machar last month, in another step towards ending a
20-month civil war, the rebel spokesman said.
South Sudan's parliament unanimously ratified the deal on
Thursday, though both the government and rebels have voiced lack
of faith in the opposing side to implement the peace deal and
acussed each other of ceasefire violations.
The world's youngest nation descended into civil war in
December 2013, soon after its independence from Sudan. Clashes
erupted after a political row between Kiir and his then-deputy
Machar spiraled into conflict, reopening ethnic faultlines.
Machar signed a peace deal proposed by regional leaders on
Aug. 17 and Kiir ten days later, under mounting pressure from
neighbouring countries and threats of sanctions from Western
powers and the United Nations.
Rebel spokesman James Gatdet Dak said the rebels' National
Liberation Council endorsed the agreement in a meeting held in
the town of Pagak, a rebel stronghold in the oil-reach northern
Upper Nile state close to the border with Ethiopia.
In backing the deal, the council nominated Machar as their
pick for first vice president, the highest-ranking post
allocated to the rebels under the peace deal's power-sharing
terms.
Despite the deal, sporadic bouts of fighting have continued
in some parts of the country, prompting the United Nations
Security Council to warn both sides that it could impose
sanctions if the deal collapses.
More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict
erupted in December 2013 between forces loyal to Machar, an
ethnic Nuer, and to Kiir, from the dominant Dinka group.
Humanitarian agencies say many of South Sudan's 11 million
people have been driven to the brink of starvation and two
million people have fled their homes, many to neighboring
states.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by
Drazen Jorgic)