NAIROBI, Sept 17 South Sudan's government
carried out a helicopter gunship attack on rebel positions days
after committing to a peace deal, mediators said in the first
confirmation of ceasefire violations since the pact was struck.
The world's youngest country descended into civil war in
December 2013 when a row between President Salva Kiir and former
deputy Riek Machar spiralled into fighting, reopening ethnic
fault lines between Kiir's Dinka and his foe's Nuer people.
The United States and other Western supporters accuse Kiir
and Machar of squandering goodwill after South Sudan's 2011
independence and hindering development in an oil-producing
nation with almost no tarmac roads and heavily reliant on aid.
Under pressure from neighbouring countries and the looming
possibility of sanctions, Machar signed the peace deal on Aug.
17 and Kiir 10 days later, though both sides were quick to
accuse each other of further attacks.
In a report, the regional bloc of East African states known
as IGAD said its monitors had witnessed government "helicopter
gunships flying towards and engaging the SPLM/A(IO) forces on
the west bank of the Nile", referring to the rebels.
The monitors witnessed the attacks took place on Sept. 2 in
the Lelo, Awarajwok and Detand areas of oil-producing Upper Nile
state in the country's east, the report said.
It recommended that IGAD special envoys condemn the
government forces' action and "insist that they abide by their
obligations to the (ceasefire deal) especially after signing the
recent agreement on the resolution of the conflict".
Machar's rebels also violated the ceasefire by launching
attacks in Unity state on Aug. 23, monitors said, although those
incidents occurred before Kiir signed the peace agreement.
Increasing pressure on both sides to desist from bloodshed,
the United States proposed sanctions this week on South Sudan's
army chief and a rebel commander, but some U.N. Security Council
members requested that the move be put on hold.
The Security Council blacklisted six generals -- three on
the government side, three fighting for the rebels -- in July,
the first people connected to the conflict to be subjected to a
global asset freeze and travel ban.
Monitors documented 48 violations by Sept. 9 of the
cessation of hostilities agreement signed on Feb. 8 last year,
of which 28 were committed by rebel forces and the rest by the
government troops.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark
Heinrich)