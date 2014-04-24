* Conflict increasingly fought along ethnic lines
* South Sudan army has been hurt by mass defections
* U.N. says readying sanctions against both sides
By Carl Odera
JUBA, April 24 South Sudan's President Salva
Kiir has sacked his army chief, a military spokesman said,
replacing him with a loyalist from his own ethnic group as the
country's four-month conflict shows signs of being increasingly
fought along tribal lines.
Kiir also replaced his head of intelligence, days after
government troops were routed from a major oil hub by rebels
loyal to Kiir's former deputy Riek Machar, and hundreds of
civilians were massacred.
Army spokesman Philip Aguer said General Paul Malong, a
stalwart of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), had
replaced army chief General James Hoth Mai.
The violence in the central African state, the size of
France, has mainly pitted Kiir's Dinka people against Machar's
Nuer. Thousands have been killed and more than one million
people uprooted from their homes.
"Malong is a Kiir loyalist and a Dinka hardliner," said one
analyst who did not wish to be identified.
Mai was the most prominent Nuer within the SPLA, a former
guerrilla force which became the national army of the south
after the end of the civil war with Sudan in 2005.
He had been seen as an emblem of Dinka-Nuer cooperation
within the military, and his removal was unexpected, said Jonah
Leff, Africa analyst with Conflict Armament Research.
The SPLA has been riven by defections since fighting broke
out in December. Many former Nuer militia fighters who were
incorporated into the SPLA after independence from Sudan in 2011
have defected to join Machar's ranks.
Intelligence chief Paul Mach was replaced by General Marial
Nour Jok, spokesman Aguer said. Both men are Dinka.
President Kiir did not give a reason for the sackings, which
were announced on national television on Wednesday night.
OIL FIELDS THREATENED
After capturing Bentiu last week, rebels aligned to Machar
hunted down men, women and children hiding in a mosque, church
and hospital and then killed them based on their ethnicity, the
United Nations says.
The rebels deny the allegation. But they acknowledge they
are targeting South Sudan's oil fields, an economic lifeline
that pays for the vast majority of the government's budget.
A ceasefire signed by the two sides in January failed to
hold.
U.N. Security Council members are considering sanctions on
South Sudan's warring parties after U.N. peacekeeping chief
Herve Ladsous demanded "serious consequences" be imposed on both
sides to force an end to the violence.
Rebel spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said Machar's forces took
over Renk town and were nearing Paloch in the Upper Nile State,
the biggest oil installation in the country. He said the rebel
side again called on oil companies to "stop production and
evacuate staff/employees to avoid being caught in crossfire".
Aguer, however, said the SPLA had fought off rebels in Renk.
Access to these remote areas is difficult for journalists,
making it hard to independently verify the accounts.
The East African IGAD bloc brokering the peace talks between
the two sides said the conflict was disrupting economic activity
in the region and stopping food production at a time when South
Sudan is at risk of a serious famine.
"(IGAD) calls on the international community to act now to
put pressure on both parties to stop the war and prevent a
deeper catastrophe from unfolding in South Sudan," the bloc said
in a statement.
Faltering peace talks are expected to resume in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on April 28.
