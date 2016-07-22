* Cabinet urges Machar's party to sort out internal
differences
(Adds Information minister comment)
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, July 22 A rift appeared in one of South
Sudan's two main rival groups on Friday, raising the prospect of
further turmoil after months of fighting, as members of one
faction threatened to replace their leader.
A group inside the SPLM-IO movement issued a statement
saying its head Riek Machar should return to the capital Juba
and carry on his work in the government, or be removed from
office.
Machar, South Sudan's Vice President, and his SPLM-IO group,
have been caught up with more than two years of on-and-off,
ethnically charged fighting with supporters of the country's
President Salva Kiir.
Machar left the capital last week after a new outbreak of
clashes, saying he would only return when an international body
set up a buffer force to separate his forces from Kiir's.
Kiir called on him on Thursday to return to salvage a peace
deal, and a faction of Machar's own group, led by mining
minister Taban Deng Gai, on Friday said they agreed.
"The decision by the government to give... Machar an
ultimatum is entirely in line with its powers," William Ezekiel,
spokesman for SPLM-IO faction allied to Gai, said.
"On our side, we want him to show up, otherwise we will
replace him."
Machar's spokesman, James Gatdet, rebuffed the threats,
saying Gai's faction had no official status in the moment.
South Sudan's politics has long been plagued by splits and
rivalries as leaders switch allegiances, in the contest for
power and influence in the oil-producing nation, which only
emerged from Sudan five years ago.
"Machar ... has communicated to all his military commanders
to cut off any communication with General Taban Deng Gai and his
few individuals who support the President Kiir's conspiracy," he
said.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting attended by some SPLM-IO
ministers, Information Minister Michael Makuei said it was up to
the party to sort out its internal differences.
"The cabinet has advised (Machar) to put his house in order
so that they decide as to whether someone will be acting in the
place of Riek Machar or declare his position vacant," he told
reporters after the meeting.
The two years of fighting started after Kiir sacked Machar
as Vice President in 2013 and has killed more than 10,000 people
and displaced over 2 million, many of whom fled to neighbouring
countries.
The most recent fighting in Juba has forces 26,000 people to
flee to neighbouring Uganda, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR's
spokesman Andreas Needham told a news conference in Geneva.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing
by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)