UNITED NATIONS, July 10 The United Nations Security Council will meet on Sunday at the request of the United States to discuss new fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba, diplomats said.

Violence erupted in Juba on Sunday and forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar said his residence had been attacked by President Salva Kiir's troops, raising fears of a slide back into civil war in the five-year-old nation. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Andrew Roche)