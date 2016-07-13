UNITED NATIONS, July 13 An initial South Sudanese government death toll of 272 people, including 33 civilians, from a recent eruption of fighting in the capital Juba is likely to be much higher, U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

"I would believe that this is only the tip of the iceberg given alarming reports indicating over the last few days many civilians were barred from reaching safer ground," Ladsous said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)