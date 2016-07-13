Imperial Oil profit jumps on C$988 mln asset-sale gain
Jan 31 Imperial Oil Ltd's profit shot up in the fourth quarter, helped by a C$988 million gain from the sale of its retail sites.
UNITED NATIONS, July 13 An initial South Sudanese government death toll of 272 people, including 33 civilians, from a recent eruption of fighting in the capital Juba is likely to be much higher, U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.
"I would believe that this is only the tip of the iceberg given alarming reports indicating over the last few days many civilians were barred from reaching safer ground," Ladsous said.
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc broke even on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter, and said it planned to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.