By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 17 The United Nations doubts
the willingness of the South Sudan government to cooperate with
the deployment of thousands more peacekeepers and urged the
Security Council to apply "credible pressure," according to a
report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Following fierce fighting in the capital, Juba, in July, the
15-member Security Council authorized a 4,000-strong regional
protection force in August as part of the U.N. peacekeeping
mission and threatened an arms embargo if the government did not
cooperate or stop hindering the movement of peacekeepers.
None of the troops for the protection force have yet been
deployed and South Sudan's defence minister, information
minister and a presidential security adviser all questioned last
week whether there was a need for the additional troops.
"These statements by key officials in charge of defence and
security shed doubt on the (government's) actual willingness to
actively cooperate with the deployment and operationalization of
the force, unless credible pressure is applied by the council
and the region to support it," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres said in a confidential report to the Security Council.
The Security Council failed last month to adopt a
U.S.-drafted resolution to impose an arms embargo and further
sanctions on South Sudan despite warnings by U.N. officials of a
possible genocide in the world's newest state.
Political rivalry between President Salva Kiir, an ethnic
Dinka, and Riek Machar, his former deputy, led in 2013 to civil
war that often has followed ethnic lines. Machar, a Nuer, fled
in July and is now in South Africa.
Guterres' report said the government needed to issue visas
for advance teams linked to the deployment of the regional
protection force. He said if those visits could be completed by
the end of January, the first troops for the force could be on
the ground by the end of February or in March.
U.N. peacekeepers have been in South Sudan since the nation
gained independence from Sudan in 2011, and there are currently
some 12,800 U.N. troops and police in the country.
"The trend of bureaucratic impediments and restrictions
continues to constrain the mission's capacity to carry out it's
mandated tasks ... and its ability to project presence in
locations where civilians are in need of protection, including
from ethnically driven attacks," the Jan. 16 report said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Peter Cooney)