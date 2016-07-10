UNITED NATIONS, July 10 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Sunday that South Sudan's leaders must take "decisive action" to regain control of security in the capital Juba and urged them to order their forces to disengage and withdraw to their bases.

"I am deeply frustrated that despite commitments by South Sudan's leaders, fighting has resume," Ban said in a statement. "This senseless violence is unacceptable and has the potential of reversing the progress made so far in the peace process."

Violence erupted in Juba on Sunday, with forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar saying his residence had been attacked by President Salva Kiir's troops, raising fears of a slide back into civil war five years after the nation gained independence.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Simao)