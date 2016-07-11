WASHINGTON, July 11 The United States on Monday
condemned the violence in South Sudan and said it would hold
those who commit atrocities or impede efforts to stop the
fighting "fully accountable," the White House's national
security adviser said.
"We call on those fighting to return to their barracks. This
senseless and inexcusable violence - undertaken by those who yet
again are putting self-interest above the well-being of their
country and people - puts at risk everything the South Sudanese
people have aspired to over the past five years," national
security adviser Susan Rice said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)