By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Aug 7 Mediators in South Sudan's
troubled peace talks urged the government on Friday to let a
prominent opposition figure join the negotiations, after police
in the capital Juba blocked him from travelling.
Lam Akol, a vocal critic of President Salva Kiir, said on
Wednesday he was barred from boarding a plane bound for the
Ethiopia, where talks resumed this week, despite an invitation
from the IGAD East African bloc.
"We call on the Government of South Sudan to immediately
allow these and all invited representatives to travel and
participate fully," IGAD, the United States, Britain, Norway,
and other partners in the talks said in a joint statement.
Government officials in Juba have said they were not told
Akol's political party had been invited to take part.
South Sudan descended into chaos in late 2013 following
months of political bickering between Kiir and his former deputy
Riek Machar. Fighting broke our, often pitting Kiir's Dinka
people against Machar's Nuer group.
Akol is a Shilluk - an ethnic group whose members say they
have been sidelined by both the Dinka and the Nuer.
The rival factions resumed negotiations on Thursday amid
mounting international pressure and threat of further sanctions
if an August 17 deadline is not met with a peace deal. Previous
rounds had failed to break the deadlock with both sides
violating ceasefire agreements.
Akol, a foreign minister of South Sudan when it was a
semi-autonomous region before independence from Sudan in 2011,
formed his SPLM-DC party after breaking away from the ruling
SPLM.
He criticised the scrapping of elections that were due in
June and opposed the extension of Kiir's term in office by three
years.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Andrew Heavens)