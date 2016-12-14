GENEVA Dec 14 The international community can
stop a "Rwanda-like" genocide in South Sudan if it immediately
deploys a 4,000-strong protection force and sets up a court to
prosecute atrocities, the head of a U.N. human rights commission
said on Wednesday.
"South Sudan stands on the brink of an all-out ethnic civil
war, which could destabilise the entire region," Yasmin Sooka
told an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in
Geneva.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al
Hussein said the African Union must quickly set up the court
"with a strong focus on command responsibility for atrocities".
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)