By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Feb 27 China on Friday
questioned the logic behind a U.S. push to create a United
Nations sanctions regime for South Sudan while warring parties
there negotiate a power-sharing deal to end the conflict in the
country, the world's newest state.
The United States circulated a draft U.N. Security Council
resolution on the measure to the 15-member body on Tuesday but
stopped short of proposing an arms embargo or placing specific
individuals on a blacklist.
"The question arises as to what is the best way to
facilitate (the political) process - whether at this moment,
when the two sides are negotiating for a solution, you talk
about imposing sanctions," Chinese U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi
told reporters. "Frankly I don't see the logic behind this."
"Sanctions are a punitive thing to do ... it intends to
punish," he said. "To apply a punitive measure now would send
out what kind of a message - a right message or wrong message?"
China is a Security Council veto-wielding member, along with
Russia, the United States, France and Britain.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million
have fled their homes since fighting erupted in South Sudan in
December 2013 between soldiers allied to President Salva Kiir
and those loyal to his former deputy Riek Machar.
The core of the U.S. draft resolution, obtained by Reuters,
is a threat to impose an asset freeze and travel ban for anyone
undermining security or interfering with the peace process after
March 5 and April 1 deadlines set by the eight-nation East
African IGAD bloc.
IGAD has so far been unsuccessful in its attempts to mediate
an end to the civil war in the impoverished oil producing state.
China is a major investor in South Sudan's oil industry.
"The highest priority either for the Security Council or the
international community is to encourage in a constructive way
negotiations with the hope that they would reach agreement at an
early date and actually implement the agreement," Liu said.
An advance party of Chinese peacekeepers arrived in South
Sudan in January and the rest of a 700-strong contingent is due
to arrive by early April to join a United Nations mission
protecting civilians in the country.
