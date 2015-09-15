By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 15 Russia, Angola and
Venezuela objected on Tuesday to a U.S. bid to impose United
Nations Security Council sanctions on South Sudan's army chief
and a rebel commander for their roles in the country's more than
20-month conflict, diplomats said.
South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when a
political crisis sparked fighting between forces loyal to
President Salva Kiir and rebels allied with his former deputy
Riek Machar. The conflict reopened ethnic fault lines that pit
Kiir's Dinka against Machar's ethnic Nuer forces.
Kiir on Tuesday urged his people to "join hands" in
implementing a peace deal to end the conflict, after repeated
outbreaks of fighting since rebels and the government signed the
pact last month.
The United States had proposed to a U.N. Security Council
sanctions committee that South Sudanese army chief Paul Malong
and rebel commander Johnson Olony be subjected to a global
travel ban and asset freeze.
But Russia, Angola and Venezuela requested on Tuesday that
the proposal be put on hold. A hold does not mean the proposal
is dead, but it delays consideration. Diplomats said Angola
wants to give the parties more time to implement the peace deal.
The U.N. Security Council blacklisted six rival generals in
South Sudan in July, the first people to be subjected to a
global asset freeze and travel ban.
The United States and other Western donors have accused Kiir
and Machar of squandering goodwill after South Sudan's
independence and hindering development in an oil-producing
nation with almost no tarmac roads and heavily reliant on aid.
