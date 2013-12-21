UPDATE 3-China vows new steel, coal capacity cuts to make sky blue
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
KAMPALA Dec 21 Gunfire hit U.S. military aircraft flying in to rescue people from fighting in South Sudan, wounding two U.S. soldiers on Saturday, a Ugandan government official said.
One plane was damaged when it was hit over remote Jonglei state, north of the capital and the scene of some of the worst clashes in almost a week of fighting in Africa's newest nation.
"Some American aircraft that had gone to rescue people (were) shot at," said the official, who did not want to be named.
Associated Press reported rebels fired on two U.S. military aircraft, wounding three service personnel, on their way to Jonglei's administrative centre Bor.
One of the service personnel was in a critical condition, the agency said, citing unnamed officials. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Andrew Heavens)
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.