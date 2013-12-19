UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JUBA Dec 19 A passenger plane blocked the runaway at the airport in South Sudan's capital Juba on Thursday but no casualties were immediately reported, witnesses said.
An image showed the plane with its nose on a runway after its front undercarriage collapsed. It was not immediately clear which airline operated the plane.
The incident could hamper international evacuation efforts from the conflict in the country.
(Reporting by Andrew Green and Carl Odera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic, Editing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders