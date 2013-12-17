(Adds detail about arrests, background)
JUBA Dec 17 South Sudan said on Tuesday it had
arrested 10 senior political figures and was hunting for its
former vice president over a "foiled coup", as gunfire rang out
a day after rival forces of soldiers clashed in the
oil-producing nation's capital.
The prominence of the names - including former finance
minister Kosti Manibe among the detained - underlined the size
of the rift in the country, less than 2-1/2 years after it
seceded from Sudan.
"Those who are still at large will be apprehended,"
Information Minister Micheal Makuei said in a statement on a
government website, which listed four other people still "at
large".
President Salva Kiir said on Monday the fighting between
army factions was a bid to seize power by the former vice
president, Riek Machar, whom he sacked in July.
The two men, from different ethnic groups which have clashed
in the past, have long been political rivals.
