JUBA Dec 17 South Sudan said on Tuesday it had arrested 10 senior political figures and was hunting for its former vice president over a "foiled coup", as gunfire rang out a day after rival forces of soldiers clashed in the oil-producing nation's capital.

The prominence of the names - including former finance minister Kosti Manibe among the detained - underlined the size of the rift in the country, less than 2-1/2 years after it seceded from Sudan.

"Those who are still at large will be apprehended," Information Minister Micheal Makuei said in a statement on a government website, which listed four other people still "at large".

President Salva Kiir said on Monday the fighting between army factions was a bid to seize power by the former vice president, Riek Machar, whom he sacked in July.

