NAIROBI Jan 10 South Sudan's army regained the rebel-held town of Bentiu on Friday, handing the government control of Unity state's oilfields where production had been halted, the military's spokesman said.

"It happened this afternoon at 2.30 p.m.," army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters. "When you control Bentiu you control all the oil fields in Unity state."

