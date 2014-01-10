GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; yen gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
NAIROBI Jan 10 South Sudan's army regained the rebel-held town of Bentiu on Friday, handing the government control of Unity state's oilfields where production had been halted, the military's spokesman said.
"It happened this afternoon at 2.30 p.m.," army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters. "When you control Bentiu you control all the oil fields in Unity state."
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
WASHINGTON, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Granting formal land rights to indigenous people living in the world's tropical forests is among the most effective, but underused, ways to stop illegal deforestation that fuels violence, poverty and global warming, according to new research.
* New projects, shale boom may trigger glut by '18-19 -Goldman