JUBA Dec 30 South Sudanese troops were fighting
rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar late on Monday
in the flashpoint town of Bor, north of the capital Juba, the
army's spokesman said.
"There is fighting now in Bor," Sudan People's Liberation
Army (SPLA) spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters by phone from
Juba, 190 km (120 miles) south of Bor. "It started less than 30
minutes ago."
It was not clear if the rebels were the ethnic Nuer "White
Army" militia which has been advancing towards the capital of
Jonglei State for the last few days or a different faction. The
rebels were pushed out of Bor on Dec. 24 after days of fierce
clashes.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by Louise Ireland)