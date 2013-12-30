(Changes location of fighting to near Bor, adds comments by
Information Minister Makuei, Bor town mayor)
JUBA Dec 30 South Sudanese troops clashed with
ethnic Nuer "White Army" militia and other rebel factions loyal
to former Vice President Riek Machar late on Monday near the
flashpoint town of Bor, government officials said.
"Shootings have taken place just outside, to the north of
Bor," Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) spokesman Philip
Aguer said by phone from Juba, 190 km (120 miles) south of Bor.
Earlier Aguer told Reuters there was fighting in the town.
Information Minister Michael Makuei also said SPLA troops
clashed with rebels on the edge of the Jonglei state capital.
Bor town Mayor Nhial Majak Nhial said there was no fighting in
the town centre from where he spoke to Reuters by phone.
Government troops in Bor have for days been bracing
themselves for an attack by the feared White Army militia, which
also was involved in a 1991 massacre of ethnic Dinkas in Bor. A
rebel spokesman has denied Machar controls the White Army.
Two weeks of clashes have already killed at least 1,000
people in the world's newest nation and raised fears of an
all-out ethnic-based civil war in the oil producing country.
"We anticipate a full-scale attack soon. The SPLA forces in
Bor town are on maximum alert," Aguer added. The rebels were
pushed out of Bor on Dec. 24 after days of fierce clashes.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho and Carl Odera in Juba; Writing by
Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams)