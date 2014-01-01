(Adds background, details about Bor)
JUBA Jan 1 South Sudanese rebels loyal to
former Vice President Riek Machar have seized control of Bor,
the capital of restive Jonglei state, the town's Mayor said on
Wednesday.
Nhial Majak Nhial told Reuters government troops loyal to
President Salva Kiir had made a "tactical withdrawal" to Malual
Chaat army barracks, 3 km (2 miles) south of the town on
Tuesday, after fighting that started at dawn.
"Yes they (rebels) have taken Bor," Nhial, said from the
national capital Juba, 190 km south of Bor by road.
Western and regional powers have pushed both sides to end
the fighting that has killed at least 1,000 people, cut South
Sudan's oil output and raised fears of an ethnic-based civil war
in the heart of a fragile region.
Information Minister Michael Makuei told Reuters on Monday
Machar wanted to seize Bor so he could "talk from a position of
strength" at peace talks, which were expected to start in
neighbouring Ethiopia on Wednesday.
Government officials said their troops had been battling the
ethnic Nuer "White Army" militia and forces loyal to Peter
Gadet, a former army commander who also rebelled against
President Salva Kiir when the fighting broke out in the national
capital Juba on Dec. 15.
The clashes quickly spread, dividing the country along the
ethnic lines of Machar's Nuer group and Kiir's Dinkas.
Humanitarian organisations say tens of thousands of Bor
civilians have crossed the White Nile river to escape the
fighting and fled to the swamps.
(Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)