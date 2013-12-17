JUBA Dec 17 Gunfire erupted in South Sudan's
capital Juba again on Tuesday, witnesses said, a day after
President Salva Kiir said security forces had put down an
"attempted coup" by supporters loyal to his former deputy Riek
Machar.
After constant gunfire and explosions in the early morning,
it was relatively calm for a few hours but sporadic gunfire then
started up again.
At least 26 people have been killed in nearly two days of
fighting in the capital, Makur Matur Kariom, Health Ministry
undersecretary, told Reuters.
"These are the people we received at the hospital and who
died actually at the hospital. Whoever died outside the
hospital, we don't have their numbers," Kariom said from Juba
Teaching Hospital.
The fighting in Juba started on Sunday evening.
(Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)