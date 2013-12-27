JUBA Dec 27 South Sudan will release most of a group of politicians accused by the government of links to a foiled coup plot against President Salva Kiir, the United States envoy to South Sudan and a senior government official said on Friday.

"We were very encouraged to hear the president reiterate that with the exception of three of the senior Sudan People's Liberation Movement (party) officials who have been detained...the others will be released very shortly," U.S. Envoy Donald Booth told South Sudan state television.

The release of the 11 prominent politicians arrested by the government after violence erupted on Dec. 15 is a key rebel condition for peace talks. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough)