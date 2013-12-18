JUBA Dec 18 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir
said on Wednesday he was ready for any dialogue with the former
vice president whom he accused of being behind a coup attempt,
Kiir's spokesman said.
"He was asked whether he would accept any dialogue, and he
said he is ready for dialogue," presidential spokesman Ateny Wek
Ateny told Reuters by telephone.
Kiir, who had been responding to questions at a news
conference, said there were no current talks with former Vice
President Riek Machar, who he sacked in July. The two men are
from rival ethnic groups that have clashed in the past.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by John Stonestreet)