(Corrects dateline to Juba, not Nairobi)

By Denis Dumo

JUBA Feb 14 South Sudan has called off elections due to be held in June and its cabinet plans to ask parliament to extend President Salva Kiir's term, a government spokesman said.

Government spokesman Michael Makuei said the proposal to extend Kiir and parliament's terms in office will be presented to lawmakers on Tuesday and he was confident it will be approved.

Makuei said the proposal was meant to avoid any power vacuum in the event that the government fails to reach a permanent deal with rebels it is fighting. (Editing by Toby Chopra)