By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, April 15
UNITED NATIONS, April 15 Humanitarian aid groups
are in a "race against the rain to prevent famine" in
impoverished South Sudan where violence has displaced more than
one million people in the past four months, European Union aid
chief Kristalina Georgieva said.
The conflict in the world's youngest country erupted in
December between troops backing President Salva Kiir and
soldiers loyal to his sacked vice president, Riek Machar.
Thousands of people have been killed.
Aside from contending with the violence, humanitarian groups
are also battling to stock up on aid around the country as the
six-month rainy season looms.
Georgieva said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that
the United Nations urgently needed $232 million. This would also
help the South Sudanese plant their crops in March, April and
May to ensure there is a harvest this year.
"We need to come up with money now because if we don't
pre-position food now, now, before the rainy season, we may hit
a famine. So if in six months if we haven't done anything,
people are dying from hunger, we cannot say we didn't see this
coming," said Georgieva, who co-chaired a ministerial meeting on
the South Sudan humanitarian crisis in Washington on Saturday.
"This is a race against rain to prevent famine," she said.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, known as
UNMISS, has been sheltering at its bases tens of thousands of
civilians seeking refuge. In January, countries pledged $1.27
billion in emergency relief, though the United Nations says only
a third has been received to date.
On Jan. 23, the warring parties agreed to a cessation of
hostilities but fighting has continued in parts of South Sudan,
which seceded from Sudan in 2011 under an agreement to end
decades of war.
The current conflict has also disrupted oil production,
which provides a hefty portion of the government's revenue.
South Sudanese rebels said on Tuesday they have seized the
capital of oil-producing Unity state, Bentiu, and warned oil
firms to pack up and leave within a week.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Grant McCool)