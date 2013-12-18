UPDATE 3-Oil prices hold steady for third day; eyes on economic data
* U.S. shale production could grow by 3 mbpd at $80 oil - IEA
JUBA Dec 18 South Sudanese soldiers clashed on Wednesday around barracks near the flashpoint town of Bor, an official said, extending fighting that began in the capital and raising fears of broader civil conflict in the two-year-old nation.
"Last night there was fighting in two military barracks. Because of that fighting, the population, the local people here got scared that it will spill over to the town," Hussein Maar, deputy governor of Jonglei state where Bor is located, told Reuters.
U.N. officials also reported fighting on Wednesday in the area of Bor, the scene of ethnic-fuelled bloodshed in 1991. (Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* U.S. shale production could grow by 3 mbpd at $80 oil - IEA
LONDON, March 6 A currency devaluation may do little to fix Nigeria's problems unless it follows the examples of emerging market peers Egypt, Argentina and Russia and embraces floating exchange rates.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.