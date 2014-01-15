* Uganda has previously denied any active combat role
* Machar has accused Ugandan troops of taking sides
* Ceasefire in balance over detainees' release
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Jan 15 Uganda's president Yoweri
Museveni admitted for the first time on Wednesday to helping his
South Sudanese counterpart fend off a rebellion that has driven
the world's youngest nation to the brink of full-blown civil
war.
Ugandan officials have previously denied the country's
troops were involved in partisan combat, insisting they were
only involved in evacuating stranded Ugandans and helping
protect Juba airport and the presidential palace.
Uganda's troop involvement in combat in South Sudan could
raise concerns that other regional countries could be sucked
into the conflict, fighting their own proxy wars as has happened
elsewhere on the continent, such as Congo.
A spokesman for the prime minister of Ethiopia, where peace
talks are taking place, said earlier this month having Ugandan
troops engaged in combat would be "absolutely unwarranted".
A month of fighting between President Salva Kiir's SPLA
government forces and rebels loyal to former vice president Riek
Machar has killed more than 1,000 people - up to 10,000 by one
think tank's estimate - and forced a cut in oil production.
The United Nations says 500,000 people have fled their
homes, with more than 70,000 of them fleeing abroad.
Museveni said Ugandan troops had this week helped
defeat rebels outside Juba, and some had been killed in battle.
Museveni also blamed Machar for turning a political difference
into a military confrontation.
"Only the other day, Jan. 13, the SPLA and elements of our
army had a big battle with these rebel troops at a point about
90 km from Juba," Museveni said.
"We inflicted a big defeat on them. Unfortunately, many
lives were lost on the side of the rebels. We also took
casualties and also had some dead."
Kuol Manyang, South Sudan's defence minister, said the
Ugandan forces in his country numbered "a battalion", and that
they were there to help quell the rebellion by Machar.
"They are in Juba and are supporting the SPLA which is
moving to Bor," he said, referring to a town just north of the
capital that fell into rebel hands after the conflict flared up.
REBEL CRITICISM
There was no immediate comment from the rebels' delegation
at the Addis Ababa peace talks, where both sides have held talks
to try to agree a ceasefire, but there has been little progress.
The Ugandan president sent his soldiers to South Sudan days
after fighting erupted on Dec. 15, pitting ethnic Dinka Kiir's
troops against forces loyal to Machar, an ethnic Nuer, reopening
ethnic fault lines.
Their presence has attracted criticism from Machar who
accused Ugandan military aircraft of bombing their positions.
In December, Museveni threatened Machar with defeat if he
did not accept a ceasefire.
On Wednesday, he warned him to withdraw "to a remote area of
the country to avoid attack and to start talks unconditionally
so as to resolve the problem quickly".
African envoys met Machar on Saturday, to persuade him to
accept a ceasefire deal, and the rebel leader again expressed
concern about Ugandan military intervention in South Sudan.
The rebels' delegation had sought a deal that would condemn
Uganda's involvement, saying it had been bombarded by Ugandan
helicopter gunships during the conflict.
Machar's demand for the release of detainees remains a
stumbling block to a ceasefire deal to end the violence.
On Tuesday, Uganda's parliament retrospectively endorsed
Museveni's troop deployment although opposition legislators
criticised it as unwarranted interference in South Sudanese
internal politics.
They demanded that the mission should be restricted to
rescuing Ugandans and have a specific timeframe.
Museveni had been speaking at a summit of the regional body
International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, in the
Angolan capital Luanda.
(Additional reporting by Carl Odera in Juba; Writing by James
Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)